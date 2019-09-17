Rollover crash blocks lanes on Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working on a serious crash in Murrells Inlet that has lanes blocked on the Highway 17 Bypass.
The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District responded Monday night to a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles near at the Garden City Connector. The department posted a picture of a vehicle in a ditch.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol website shows lanes are blocked in the area while crews work to clear the crash.
MIGC Fire District is telling drivers to steer clear of the area.
It’s not clear how many people are injured but MIGC Fire District said a 5th medic unit has been requested to the scene.
Check back with wmbfnews.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.