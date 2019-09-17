Report: Two wish man a happy birthday, pull guns and demand money

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were called for an armed robbery Monday afternoon in which the victim said two people wished him a happy birthday before pulling guns.
According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Ocean Boulevard. The victim said he was at Hurl Rocks Park working on a bicycle when he was approached by two men wishing him a happy birthday.
“The victim stated that they asked him if he got money for his birthday and stated that he did and paid his rent,” the report stated.
At that point, the two other men pulled handguns and demanded that he empty his pockets, according to police. The victim complied but said that he did not have any money, the report stated.
The two then left and the victim followed them behind 1708 S. Ocean Blvd., according to the police report. One of the suspects then pointed the gun at the ground and fired one round, telling the man he needed to stop following him, police said.
At that point, the man called police. The report describes one of the suspects as a white male, 42 years old, standing 5-foot-11, and weighing around 175 pounds. He is listed as having brown hair and brown eyes.
The other man was said to be between 45 and 50 years of age and standing around 6-foot tall.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.