Report: Man steals about $4,000 worth of jewelry, vehicle at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Monday night in Myrtle Beach.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to Mr. Joe White Avenue around 10:40 p.m. for an armed robbery call.
The 49-year-old victim said he was visiting his friend on Osceola Street, and as he was getting back into his vehicle, the suspect approached him and pulled a gun, according to police. The victim said the suspect grabbed him by his necklaces and demanded that he hand over all his jewelry or he was going to “pop him,” the report states.
The suspect then took the victim’s car keys out of his hand, pushed him and said he was going to shoot him if he did not leave, according to the report. Police said the suspect left the scene in the victim’s gray 2006 Jeep Cherokee.
The victim said he had three gold necklaces and one gold bracelet stolen that are valued at about $4,000. The stolen Jeep Cherokee is worth about $2,300, according to police.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 25 to 35 years old, approximately 6-foot-5 and weighing 250 pounds. According to the report, the suspect was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors jersey and had a towel over his head concealing his face.
If you have any information on this case, call Myrtle Beach police.
