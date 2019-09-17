Police offer cash reward for information leading to Florence murder suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department hopes a cash reward will help them capture two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.
Authorities are searching for Quinterris Carmichael and Tirik Johnson-Epps are wanted for murder in the shooting death of Tydrecus Williams last Thursday.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Lucas Street where they found Williams’ body behind the Tiger Mart.
Carmichael and Johnson-Epps are considered armed and dangerous.
The State Law Enforcement Division is partnering with the Florence Police Department to offer the reward. The reward will be given to the person who provides information that leads to the suspects’ arrest. Police are not releasing at this time how much is being offered.
Anyone with information on Carmichael’s or Johnson-Epss’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).
