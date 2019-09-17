One injured in car vs. moped crash in Murrells Inlet

Crews were called to a crash involving a car and a moped Tuesday in Murrells Inlet. (Source: MIGC Facebook page)
By Brad Dickerson | September 17, 2019 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 6:02 PM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a moped Tuesday afternoon in Murrells Inlet, according to officials.

A post on the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District’s Facebook page states the crash happened on at North Waccamaw Drive and Hawes Avenue sometime around 4 p.m.

According to MIGC officials, the injured person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. The extend of the injuries was not immediately known.

