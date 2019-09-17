North Myrtle Beach officer resigns following domestic violence arrest

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach police officer is off the force after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.
North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling confirms that 48-year-old LCpl. David King resigned from his position on September 11.
The police department had suspended him without pay following his September 7 arrest on a third-degree domestic violence charge so it could review the particulars of the case.
WMBF News obtained the police report but it didn’t offer much clarity on the circumstances surrounding the case.
It said that Horry County police officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Marsh Rabbit Drive and after they interviewed people at the scene, officers reported having enough probable cause for an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.