New NBC streaming service promises reboot of ‘Saved By the Bell’ alongside favorites like ‘The Office’

(WIS) - A lot of people will have something to be happy about on NBC Univerisal’s new streaming service, Peacock.
Peacock will attempt to compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu with several reboots of original programming including “Saved By the Bell” and “Battlestar Galactica."
Fans of “Saved By the Bell” can look forward to original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez returning for the reboot.
Those shows will be served up alongside streaming favorites like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” But the list of shows is far-reaching, with the following also promised on Peacock:
- “30 Rock”
- "Bates Motel”
- “Battlestar Gallactica”
- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
- “Cheers”
- “Downton Abbey”
- “Everyone Loves Raymond”
- “Frasier”
- “Friday Night Lights”
- “House”
- “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
- “King Of Queens”
- “Married…With Children”
- “Monk”
- “Parenthood”
- “Psych”
- “Royal Pains”
- “Saturday Night Live”
- “The Real Housewives”
- “Top Chef”
- “Will & Grace”
Movies from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation will also be available on the platform, with favorite titles such as:
- “A Beautiful Mind”
- “American Pie”
- “Back to the Future”
- “Bridesmaids”
- The “Bourne” franchise
- The “Despicable Me” franchise
- “Erin Brockovich”
- “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial”
- The “Fast & Furious” franchise
- “Field of Dreams”
- “Jaws”
- “Kung Fu Panda”
- “How to Train Your Dragon”
- “Meet the Parents"
- “Shrek”
Other programming will include news, sports, late-night and reality shows and Spanish-language shows from Telemundo.
Subscribers can expect ads on the platform. The name, Peacock, pays homage to the network’s logo.
The service doesn’t launch until April 2020, but consumers can go to peacocktv.com for more information.
The cost of the service has not yet been revealed.
