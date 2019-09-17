Myrtle Beach man faces up to 40 years in prison on child porn charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been accused of possessing child pornography.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Russell Ray Johnston IV last week.
Johnston, who is also a registered sex offender, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a felony offense that’s punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Johnston. Investigators said he possessed multiple files of child pornography.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Johnston was first placed on the sex offender registry in June 2005 when he was convicted of indecent liberties involving children in North Carolina. He was also convicted in August 2016 of criminal solicitation of a minor in South Carolina.
