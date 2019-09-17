Man sues weapons manufacturer for $10M after gun allegedly discharges, hits him at Chick-fil-A

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit has been filed against a firearms manufacturer after a Horry County man claims his handgun discharged and the bullet hit him in the leg while at a Grand Strand Chick-fil-A.
Thomas and Sansani Frankenberry filed the lawsuit in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas on Monday against Sig Sauer, Inc.
In the lawsuit, Thomas Frankenberry states he was the owner and licensed concealed carrier of a P320 handgun that was manufactured by the company.
On Oct. 11, 2016, Frankenberry was at the Dick Pond Road Chick-fil-A and legally carrying the P320 handgun in his waistband, according to the lawsuit.
While Frankenberry was in the restroom, “a round discharged from the weapon without the trigger or gun being touched,” the suit states.
“The P320 fired one nine millimeter bullet, which entered through Thomas’ hip area, tunneled through his upper thigh, narrowly missed his femoral artery, and lodged into his knee cap,” according to court documents.
The plaintiff alleges in the lawsuit that the gunshot wound led to a number of emergency surgeries, frequent hospital visits and physical therapy over the course of many months and multiple years.
“This gruesome injury will result in ongoing pain, and will continue to affect Thomas for the remainder of his life, both physically and emotionally,” the lawsuit states.
The plaintiff alleges that Sig Sauer’s original design and manufacture of the P320 at the time it was sold was defective, making it “unreasonably dangerous for its intended uses, and for many foreseeable uses and accidents involving its intended uses.”
A jury trial has been demanded and the plaintiffs are demanding judgment in their favor and against Sig Sauer in the amount of $10 million, along with interest, attorney fees and costs, court documents state.
WMBF News has reached out to Sig Sauer for comment. The lawsuit can be read in its entirety below.
