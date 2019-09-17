Man gets 12 years in prison on drug charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug charges.
According to a news release from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, 38-year-old Glennie James Sargent pleaded guilty to drug charges involving cocaine and heroin on Aug. 14.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson presided over the case and handed down the sentence.
Sargent had “extenuating circumstances” and was allowed to self-report to prison in early September, the release states.
