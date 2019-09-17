Man charged after young children left alone in car at Florence medical facility

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly leaving two young children alone in a vehicle earlier this month in Florence.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, officers were called to the Medical University of South Carolina’s Florence Medical Center just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 after getting a complaint of two children left alone in the car.
Once there, officers located two children under the age of 6 alone in the unattended vehicle, the release stated. They learned that David Michael Jones allegedly brought them to the medical center and left them alone in the car.
Jones was later found in a restricted access area and detained, police said. Both he and the children were evaluated at the hospital. After, the children were released to family members.
Jones was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and one count of second-degree burglary, according to police. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday.
Online jail records state Jones remained incarcerated Tuesday afternoon under a $20,000 bond for the three charges.
