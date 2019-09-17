Horry County leaders set to discuss revised firearm ordinance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed firearms ordinance that has sparked debate is set to go up for its first reading at the Horry County Council meeting on Tuesday.
At an Horry County public safety meeting in August, county council discussed changing the county’s gun use ordinance. This issue was first brought up by residents who voiced concerns over stray bullets in their neighborhoods, with some residents in the county reporting stray bullets flying into yards. Now, they’re concerned about keeping their property and family safe.
Currently, firearms are not allowed to be in use within 300 feet of housing developments, schools, parks or public buildings. In 2017, county leaders enacted an ordinance allowing law enforcement to investigate the discharge of a firearm and determine what is safe and unsafe. Some say there’s been a problem with people in the community shooting firearms in densely populated areas, and the growth in the area is only adding to it.
Under this new proposed ordinance, it would extend the current restrictions to 500 feet. Some officials say they hope to prevent what they call dangerous recreational shooting near large residential developments. The proposed ordinance would also prohibit shooting in Longs and most of the county east of the Waccamaw River.
However, some council members have some concerns about the possible change. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says he believes the current ordinance is fine where it stands and doesn’t require any changes. Some also say the ordinance is too vague and the main problem is it’s hard to determine what is a “reckless” discharge of a firearm, adding it needs to be more specific.
“It basically starts putting in stipulations about what is a major development and how close you can be to schools, how close you can be to development. So when you shoot, it doesn’t talk about the fact, it says that you got to be more than 500 feet away from a development, but depends on what direction you’re shooting in too doesn’t it?" said Vaught.
Some leaders say while they understand the dangers of reckless shooting, the new policy would unfairly punish sensible gun owners. Robert Battista owns 707 Gun Shop and indoor shooting range and blames the growth in the county. He says it’s not unusual to hear gunshots go off. As the area continues to grow, some people are still using their backyards as gun ranges. He and other gun owners say this will infringe on their freedom to own and shoot a firearm.
“It’s going to force people to have to drive further and further out to the country to recreational shoot. Right now, there’s only two or three ranges in Horry County, and so somebody’s going to have to either build more county or state-funded ranges or we’re going to have to come up with a better solution," said Battista.
The ordinance is on the Tuesday agenda for the Horry County Council meeting, which is set to begin at 6 p.m.
