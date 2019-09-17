Horry County leaders set to discuss revised firearm ordinance

Some leaders say while they understand the dangers of reckless shooting, the new policy would unfairly punish sensible gun owners. Robert Battista owns 707 Gun Shop and indoor shooting range and blames the growth in the county. He says it’s not unusual to hear gunshots go off. As the area continues to grow, some people are still using their backyards as gun ranges. He and other gun owners say this will infringe on their freedom to own and shoot a firearm.