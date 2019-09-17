Florence police searching for missing woman last seen in August

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
According to a news release, Terri Coolman Williams was reported missing by family members who have concerns for her safety. Williams was last seen on Aug. 1 traveling in her wheelchair in the 2100 block of South Irby Street.
Police say she is petite, with blonde or light brown hair and is missing two front teeth.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.