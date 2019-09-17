Flood victims tell Horry County officials ‘something needs to happen’

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in the Longs’ community Polo Farms met with Horry County officials on Monday to discuss ways to decrease flooding in the area.
Flooding following Hurricane Florence last year damaged almost every home in the neighborhood.
“When you have something catastrophic happen like this flood, it ages you even more,” said Polo Farms resident Larry Wallace. "The neighbors are scared.”
Homeowners said the issues aren’t just during major flood events but also during everyday rain.
“If they start talking about a two to three-inch rain event, first thing I start hearing, ‘Y’all leaving?’” Wallace explained. "No, we’re not going to leave but that is what everybody thinks, we’re going to get flooded again.”
Residents said sinkholes have started popping up over the community and something needs to be done about the nearby Simpson Creek.
Many owners have pressed the county for action over the past year but have become frustrated.
“Here we are X amount of months later and we’re still talking about that and we don’t want to see that. We’re tired of the talk,” exclaimed one resident during Monday’s meeting.
Residents expressed after months of confusion, they just want a timeline in order to hold officials accountable.
Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell, Horry County Stormwater Manager Tom Garigen and councilman Danny Hardee were among those in attendance Monday afternoon.
They assured the more than a dozen residents in attendance that they were working on the issues.
“We’re looking at correcting the damage we received to Simpson Creek with private contractors that should be put to bid, hopefully have the contractor ready to work in the next the few months," said Gosnell.
Gosnell explained the upstream section of the creek is already in the process of being addressed but the county needs to gain permission to do work downstream of Highway 905.
Garigen said the county is working on a temporary easement on Simpson Creek. Gosnell explained the easement would clear around a 1,000 feet around the Simpson Creek watershed downstream.
Work on the creek would allow the water to flow better and help with average rainfall in the area.
Officials also told the crowd that they would hire a contractor in the next few weeks to address the sinkholes in the neighborhood.
Still, no specific timeline was given.
“My concern is for my neighbors and myself. Something needs to happen,” Wallace said.
Hardee explained because the project is using federal dollars, it is more difficult to arrange the money and timing.
“If it was just us and we had the money to it, we could start just as soon as we get the plans together and go,” Hardee said. “We’re waiting on federal money because it’s millions of dollars. There’s 10 miles of Simpson Creek that’s got to be done.”
Homeowners said the talk was good but they are skeptical if the talk will turn into action.
“I liked how they listened. Like I said we are going to make sure they follow through. Politicians are known to say one thing and do something do something else,” Wallace said.
