First Alert: A taste of fall arrives, highs expected in the 70s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front that is keeping Hurricane Humberto offshore will be responsible for the first taste of fall in the Carolinas.
Today is the last muggy day before the temperatures and humidity drop. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland. This will be the last afternoon with the humidity this work week.
The cold front is expected to arrive early Wednesday, moving through during the early hours of the day. This will lead to the first drop in temperatures with highs only reaching the lower 80s by the afternoon hours. There is a slight rain chance associated with the cold front but the best chances look to be at 20% for the inland areas and mainly on Wednesday morning.
The weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend looks fabulous. We will start Thursday and Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs will only climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the afternoon hours. It’s going to be perfect!
Rain chances remain low for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will warm up into the low-mid 80s for the weekend but it will take some time to see the humidity return. If you have been looking for a taste of fall, here’s your chance.
