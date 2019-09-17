FIRST ALERT: Imelda, Humberto and soon-to-be Jerry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Imelda and Tropical Depression 10 have formed today as large Humberto continues to move away from the east coast.
HUMBERTO
At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Humberto was located near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 72.3 West. Humberto is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph, and this general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday, followed by a northeastward motion through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to pass just to the northwest and north of Bermuda Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Humberto could become a major hurricane late tonight or on Wednesday. Humberto is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning. Winds are expected to first reach tropical-storm strength by Wednesday afternoon.
Swells will continue to affect the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States from east-central Florida to North Carolina during the next couple of days.
IMELDA
At 5:00 PM , the center of Tropical Storm Imelda was located south of Houston, Texas. Imelda is moving toward the north near 7 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through early Wednesday. A north- northwestward motion is expected Wednesday night and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Imelda will continue to move farther inland across eastern Texas tonight and Wednesday. maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Imelda is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves farther inland.
Imelda is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches across the upper coastal region of Texas, including the Houston and Galveston areas. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches with isolated totals of 10 inches are possible across portions of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana through Thursday. This rainfall may produce significant to life-threatening flash floods.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 10
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 45.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. A west-northwestward motion at a somewhat faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight. The system is forecast become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands this weekend.
