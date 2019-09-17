FIRST ALERT: Imelda, Humberto and soon-to-be Jerry

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Humberto was located near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 72.3 West. Humberto is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph, and this general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday, followed by a northeastward motion through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to pass just to the northwest and north of Bermuda Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Humberto could become a major hurricane late tonight or on Wednesday. Humberto is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.