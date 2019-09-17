First Alert: High chance of development in the Atlantic over the next two days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of development to 90% over the next two and five days.
A small low pressure system is located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity has increased and become a little better organized this morning, and conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression during the next day or so while the system moves slowly northwestward to west-northwestward. This does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time but this system will need to be watched over the next seven days. The next named storm would be Imelda.
Hurricane Humberto continues to push to the east as we head into the next couple of days. Our increased rip current threat continues for today for anyone thinking about heading to the beach. Once again, there are no direct impacts from Humberto to us here in the Carolinas.
The other disturbance is in the Gulf of Mexico and has a 30% chance of development over the next two and five days. Shower activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico near the central Texas coast has changed little in organization. However, some slight development is still possible before the system moves inland along the northwestern Gulf coast later tonight or early Wednesday. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce areas of very heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding along the coastal regions of southwestern Louisiana and central and upper Texas tonight and Wednesday, and over eastern Texas and western Louisiana on Thursday. That system does not pose any threats to us here in the Carolinas.
