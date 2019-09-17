First Alert: High chance of development in the Atlantic over the next two days

The other disturbance is in the Gulf of Mexico and has a 30% chance of development over the next two and five days. Shower activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico near the central Texas coast has changed little in organization. However, some slight development is still possible before the system moves inland along the northwestern Gulf coast later tonight or early Wednesday. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce areas of very heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding along the coastal regions of southwestern Louisiana and central and upper Texas tonight and Wednesday, and over eastern Texas and western Louisiana on Thursday. That system does not pose any threats to us here in the Carolinas.