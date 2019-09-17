FIRST ALERT: First real taste of fall moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will usher in the first real taste of fall through the end of the week.
The long stretch of above normal temperatures will come to an end as a cold front slips through the region tonight.
After starting the day in the upper 60s to near 70, a northerly wind will keep daytime temperatures much more comfortable on Wednesday with afternoon readings in the lower 80s. In addition to the cooler temperatures, much lower humidity will start to move in.
Even cooler weather settles in for Wednesday night through Friday. Nighttime temperatures will drop all the way into the lower 60s across the Grand Strand Wednesday night through Friday night. Inland areas will temperatures as low as the upper 50s by Thursday night.
Daytime temperatures will also turn even cooler with upper 70s to near 80 on tap for Thursday and Friday. Humidity will also continue to lower and lead to a very fall-like feel and cloud-free skies.
Temperatures will gradually warm a bit by the weekend with temperatures returning to the middle 80s, but the humidity will remain fairly low.
