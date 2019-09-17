FIRST ALERT: Feeling like fall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fall-like weather will continue through the start of the weekend.
Northeast winds will continue to usher in pleasant and fall-like weather with cool nights, mild days and low humidity.
Temperatures tonight will drop quickly with clear skies, light winds and low humidity. By daybreak Thursday, most inland areas will drop into the upper 50s with temperatures in the Grand Strand in the lower 60s.
The cooler weather continues through Friday. Nighttime temperatures will drop all the way into the lower 60s across the Grand Strand Wednesday night through Friday night. Inland areas will temperatures as low as the upper 50s by Thursday night.
Daytime temperatures will remain very comfortable with upper 70s to near 80 on tap for Thursday and Friday. Humidity will also continue to lower and lead to a very fall-like feel and cloud-free skies.
Temperatures will gradually warm a bit by the weekend with temperatures returning to the middle 80s, but the humidity will remain fairly low.
While fall officially begins next Monday, summer-like heat will make a comeback. By early next week, temperatures will return to the upper 80s to near 90.
