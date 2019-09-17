Deputies investigating theft of camper in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in a theft case.
According to a news release from the GCSO, a camper was stolen from a home on Old Kings Highway in Murrells Inlet on Aug. 31.
Deputies said the owner was awakened around 9:30 p.m. by barking dogs in time to see a dark-colored vehicle pulling away with the trailer toward Highway 707.
A fence sustained about $500 worth of damage during the theft, the release states. The trailer is described as a white Coleman camper.
Anyone with information should call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.
