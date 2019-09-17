Democratic presidential candidates make their case to S.C. voters at Galivants Ferry Stump

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four of the top Democratic presidential candidates made their case to voters in Galivants Ferry Monday evening during the Galivants Ferry Stump.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio all spoke for several minutes.
Klobuchar went first. She spent a lot of time speaking of her disapproval of President Donald Trump.
“What do you tell those voters in South Carolina who voted for Donald Trump? And you know some of them are wanting change. You tell them we don’t want a whiner in the White House,” Klobuchar said.
She also talked about how she disagrees with him politically.
“He uses immigrants as political pawns,” she said. “He belittles people, including in his own party that don’t always agree with him. Destroying our democracy with dark money and voter suppression. And allowing a foreign country to make mincemeat out of our democracy.”
Buttigieg followed Klobuchar and also took aim at Trump, while touting his experience in the military and his time at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.
“I don’t mind reminding a guy who was getting ready for season seven of The Celebrity Apprentice while I was out here figuring out how to use a rifle. I don’t mind having a debate with him about who’s going to be a better commander-in-chief,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg also criticized Trump’s moral compass.
“I don’t think we appreciated the unwritten job of the presidency until we started having to live without it, but that is the moral leadership,” Buttigieg said. “The responsibility to call us to our highest values.”
Biden was third in line. One of the topics he covered was education.
“We can easily provide free community college in fact for everyone that’s eligible and qualified,” Biden said. “It costs $6 billion, but guess what, there are $1.64 trillion tax loopholes that exist out there.”
Biden also touched on healthcare.
“Now’s the time to finish the job,” Biden said of Obamacare. “Make healthcare a right not a privilege. Give everyone the peace of mind they deserve. And that means adding a public option to Obamacare. It’s the fastest, most cost-effective way to make sure everyone’s covered.”
DeBlasio finished the night off.
“People need jobs in small towns,” DeBlasio said. “People need jobs in rural America. You know how we’re going to give jobs to a lot more people and make this country better? The Green New Deal. The Green New Deal is going to create the jobs in renewable energy and environmental protection, and a lot of those jobs need to be in rural America.”
The South Carolina Republic National Committee issued this statement on the Democrats in Horry County for the Galivants Ferry Stump:
“Today, 2020 Democrats will discuss radical policies that would institute a government-takeover of healthcare, eliminate all fossil fuels, and destroy our booming economy. Meanwhile, families across South Carolina continue to see more jobs, low unemployment rates, and strong economic growth because of the policies instituted by President Trump and Republicans."
