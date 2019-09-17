Charleston police searching for missing woman

Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Lauren Michelle Bork who was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Line Street on Friday morning. (Source: Charleston police)
September 16, 2019 at 8:46 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 10:26 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Lauren Michelle Bork who was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Line Street on Friday morning.

Police say Bork’s family last heard from her on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.

Bork is described as a white female, 5′5″, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

