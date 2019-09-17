Attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities expected to cause gas price increases throughout U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gas prices are expected to rise following an attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities.
Experts with Gas Buddy predict an increase of up to 40 cents per gallon due to that attack, which knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil production.
Still, the average price for gas in South Carolina is lower than the national by around 34 cents.
According to information from AAA, the S.C. average is $2.25 compared to the national average of $2.59
Statistics from Gas Buddy show that, nationwide, gas prices have decreased over the last nine weeks.
Some people at the pump Tuesday said prices along the Grand Strand are lower than what they’re used to in other states. One man, however, said he’s worried about his family that’s still in Pennsylvania, as prices rise at the pump.
Experts with Gas Buddy said the price increase could last up to Thanksgiving.
