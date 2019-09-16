Wreck involving dump truck closes part of S.C. 90 Monday morning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A part of S.C. 90 was closed for nearly 30 minutes Monday morning following a crash involving a dump truck.
According to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 10 a.m. near 861 S.C. 90.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries but waived transport. The dump truck driver was not injured in the wreck.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the accident.
