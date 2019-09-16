Week two of testimony in Sidney Moorer’s kidnapping trial gets underway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Week two in the retrial for Sidney Moorer gets underway Monday morning.
Moorer is charged in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. He previously went to trial for kidnapping in 2016, which ended with a hung jury.
In the first week of the trial, jurors heard from several witnesses, including former Horry County Police officers who investigated the case.
Testimony centered around phone records between Elvis and Sidney Moorer on the night of her disappearance.
Another big topic brought up was surveillance footage from the early morning hours of Dec. 18.
Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
His trial is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday. WMBF News will have a camera in the courtroom and will livestream the proceedings.
WATCH LIVE HERE:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.