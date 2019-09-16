Suspect accused of using stolen credit card at multiple locations in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in North Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a credit card fraud suspect.
According to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety report, the victim told Horry County police that her wallet was stolen on Aug. 28.
The victim said the suspect came to her job, provided a false name and said he was going to use the restroom before stealing her wallet from her office, the report states.
The suspect has used the stolen credit card at several locations in North Myrtle Beach, including a purchase at a CVS for just over $1,040, authorities said.
If you have any information on the suspect, call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Line at 843-447-9376. Callers can remain anonymous.
