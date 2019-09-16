Student Spotlight: Socastee Elementary student considering being a doctor or lawyer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Socastee Elementary School fifth grader Aabir Ait Hammou has high hopes as a young girl.
“I just work hard and try my best," said Hammou.
When asked what her favorite subject is, she said math.
"I think it’s easier for me and if I do need help with it, my family can help me with it and anyone can really help me with it if its easier to understand with them,” she said.
Hammou signs in chorus and is also a member of her school’s news team. She is an impressive honor student with goals for the future. As for what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s leaning toward either a doctor or a lawyer.
Her favorite part about being a student at Socastee Elementaty is learning new things.
"I love to learn all the experiments we get to do and all the fun,” Hammou said. “I just tell myself to see who I’ve seen on TV doing what they did and talking about when they went to school and worked really hard and I just try to be like them, but in my own way.”
At a young age, her advice is fitting for all students.
“You just need to practice more and you will get better," Hammou said. "You can go higher than what you are now; you can go to a better college; you can get a good job when you’re older.”
