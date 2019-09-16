South Carolina to send $50 rebate checks to taxpayers by December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – More than one million qualified taxpayers will have some extra shopping money for the holidays.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue said that taxpayers will receive a $50 rebate check by early December. It comes after South Carolina lawmakers determined that $61 million of the tax dollars generated by the 2018 Mega Millions winner would be used to give rebate checks to qualified taxpayers.
Who qualifies for the $50 rebate?
- You must have filed a 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return (SC1040) on or before October 15, 2019, and
- You must have a South Carolina Individual Income Tax liability after credits of at least $50.
What should you expect?
- Rebates will be issued as paper checks by December 2.
- Rebate checks will be mailed to the most recent address we have on file for eligible taxpayers, which is likely the address on your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return.
- Only one check will be sent per tax return, so married couples who filed a joint return will receive one $50 check.
Have you moved since you filed your 2018 return?
- If you meet the qualifications above and have moved or have a new mailing address since filing your 2018 return, notify the SCDOR of your new address as soon as possible. The SCDOR offers two convenient ways to update your address:
- Use MyDORWAY, the SCDOR’s free online tax portal, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov.
- If you already have a MyDORWAY account, login and click the Names and Addresses tab to change your address.
- To create a MyDORWAY account, visit dor.sc.gov/MyDORWAY-signup. You will need your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return handy to pull information to verify your identity.
- Or, complete Part I of the SC8822 and:
- Email it to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov
- Or, mail it to SCDOR, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0400
Click here for updates on the timeframe for issuing and mailing rebate checks.
