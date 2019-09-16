Rape Crisis Center of Horry County sees spike in calls this summer

Tracy Bowie, the center’s executive director, says they usually see an increase in calls during the summer months, as it’s the time of year when the Grand Strand becomes a popular place to visit. Bevelyn Mitchell, the center’s outreach and awareness coordinator, says it’s also typically a time when there’s more substance abuse. She noted the number one source of date rape is alcohol. Bowie says she believes more people are speaking out because of cultural consciousness and wants to remind people to stay vigilant to your surroundings at all times because sexual assault can happen anywhere at anytime.