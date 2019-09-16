Prosecution, defense select jury in deadly Crescom bank robbery federal trial

Prosecution, defense select jury in deadly Crescom bank robbery federal trial
Brandon Council
By WMBF News Staff | September 16, 2019 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 5:25 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The jury has been selected in the federal trial for a man accused of killing two women inside a Crescom Bank in Conway.

Opening statements in the Brandon Council’s federal trial are set to start 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It took the prosecution and defense attorneys a week to question potential jurors. They seated 12 jurors and four alternates.

[ Wednesday marks two years since deadly Conway CresCom Bank robbery ]

[ First phase of jury selection begins for man accused in Crescom Bank double murder ]

Court documents revealed that 2,000 possible jurors received a standard jury questionnaire back in May. Then they were narrowed down to four groups of 80 possible jurors that were brought to the federal courthouse in Florence for jury selection.

Council has pleaded not guilty in the killings of Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the robbery on Aug. 21, 2017. The government is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Prosecution responds to defense's motion to strike death penalty in case against Brandon Council
Prosecution responds to defense's motion to strike death penalty in case against Brandon Council

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.