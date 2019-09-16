Prosecution, defense select jury in deadly Crescom bank robbery federal trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The jury has been selected in the federal trial for a man accused of killing two women inside a Crescom Bank in Conway.
Opening statements in the Brandon Council’s federal trial are set to start 9 a.m. Tuesday.
It took the prosecution and defense attorneys a week to question potential jurors. They seated 12 jurors and four alternates.
Court documents revealed that 2,000 possible jurors received a standard jury questionnaire back in May. Then they were narrowed down to four groups of 80 possible jurors that were brought to the federal courthouse in Florence for jury selection.
Council has pleaded not guilty in the killings of Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the robbery on Aug. 21, 2017. The government is seeking the death penalty in the case.
