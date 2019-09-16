Myrtle Beach unveils new color-coded lids on roadways

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach residents will soon see brightly colored water and sewer valve box lids on roadways.
According to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach, the lids will be converted so the color will be permanent.
“In years past, employees painted the lids manually, but over time, the color faded and the paint disappeared, making it harder for crews to identify the valves,” the post states.
The lids will be color-coded: blue is for water, green for sewer, and red signifies a fire line or fire hydrant valves.
Myrtle Beach officials say the lids will be installed in a few weeks.
