Man drags intruder from his home after break-in, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man dragged an intruder from his home Sunday night and held him down until authorities arrived on scene, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
James Ervine Willis, 40, is charged with first-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
Police responded to the 5000 block of Camellia Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a disturbance call. When they arrived on scene, a woman told officers her husband, 58, was wrestling on the ground with the suspect in front of the home, according to the report. Police said they saw the husband holding Willis down near the carport.
According to police, the husband said Willis entered the house and had to fight him to get him out.
The 58-year-old said he was awoken by his son who heard a loud bang near the kitchen door, the report states. The husband reportedly found Willis standing inside the home, and police said the suspect started throwing punches at the husband when he tried to push him out.
The husband managed to drag Willis out of the kitchen, down the staircase and into the yard, the report states. Police said the suspect entered the home by shattering two window panes before reaching through the window to unlock the door.
According to the report, Willis admitted to using narcotics the previous night and thought people were chasing him.
Willis was booked in the Myrtle Beach Jail.
