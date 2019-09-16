Former employee accused of bringing bag of cellphones into Bennettsville prison

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An employee at Evans Correctional Institution was the one put behind bars after he was accused of bringing contraband to inmates.
Steven Decker, 40, of Laurinburg worked as an electrician at the prison in Bennettsville.
Authorities said he hid five cellphones in a Dewalt tool bag and brought it into the prison.
He was arrested last week and charged with providing contraband to inmates, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office. He was fired after his arrest.
He has been released from the Marlboro County Detention Center on bond.
