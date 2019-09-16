Forgotten lottery ticket in truck nets Dillon man $250,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon man had forgotten about a lottery ticket that he’d left out in his truck.
It turns out, that ticket was a winner, netting him $250,000, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
“It was exciting,” he admitted when he finally scratched the ticket.
He’s even more excited about his plans for the prize money. The man is planning to pay off his house, the release stated.
The Dillon winner claimed the last top prize of $250,000 in the $10 Money Plu$ game, at odds of 1 in 660,000. For selling the claimed ticket, Sprint Food Stores Inc. No. 727 in Dillon received a commission of $2,500, according to the press release.
