First Alert: Warm start to the week, big changes ahead

Highs today will climb into the mid-upper 80s along the Grand Strand. Highs will reach the lower 90s inland with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but most locations look to remain dry with the increased humidity both today and tomorrow. We will still have the increased rip current risk as Humberto stays well offshore to the southeast. While no direct impacts are expected, we still have the rough surf for a couple of days.