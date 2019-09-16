First Alert: Warm start to the week, big changes ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild and comfortable morning across Myrtle Beach and Florence. As you wake up this morning, there will be some areas of patchy dense fog in those typical areas. Everywhere else looks to be clear this morning. As we begin a new work week, we will start on a warm note.
Highs today will climb into the mid-upper 80s along the Grand Strand. Highs will reach the lower 90s inland with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but most locations look to remain dry with the increased humidity both today and tomorrow. We will still have the increased rip current risk as Humberto stays well offshore to the southeast. While no direct impacts are expected, we still have the rough surf for a couple of days.
Not much will change for Tuesday. High temperatures will be slightly warmer and the humidity will still be noticeable throughout the afternoon hours.
By Tuesday night, a cold front will work across South Carolina, bringing some big changes by the middle of the week. While shower chances look to be north, the rain chances look very limited for our area as the cold front passes. Instead, we will deal with the temperature changes. Highs on Wednesday will drop down into the lower 80s with comfortable conditions.
The best part about the forecast? Thursday and Friday look beautiful for the beaches and inland areas. Highs will struggle to even reach 80° with plenty of sun and clouds.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.