Fall-like weather set to make an appearance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front responsible for keeping Hurricane Humberto away from the Carolinas will usher in our first taste of Fall!
One more muggy day Tuesday before the drop arrives. Expect afternoon highs to climb to around 90° under partly cloudy skies. The added humidity will likely make it feel a few degrees warmer. Tuesday will be the warmest day all week.
A cold front arrives Wednesday, moving through during the day. This will lead to our first drop in temperatures as afternoon highs only hit 80°. With the cold front still around, we do expect some clouds to linger. Rain chances are low but a few showers can’t be ruled out.
Beautiful weather takes hold the remainder of the week and continuing through the weekend. We’ll start Thursday and Friday morning off in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Low humidity means no heat index with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s. Rain chances remain VERY low with sunny skies into the weekend.
We’ll slowly warm up into the weekend but the Fall preview continues. Afternoons return to the lower 80s with more mornings in the 60s expected through Sunday.
