Episcopal church gets grant to aid S.C. food service employees impacted by Hurricane Dorian

“While many people in South Carolina did not suffer significant property damage from Hurricane Dorian, the storm was financially devastating to hourly employees who because of the state’s mandatory evacuation were unable to work for nearly a week,” said the Rt. Rev. Gladstone B. “Skip” Adams III, bishop of The Episcopal Church in South Carolina. “We are thankful for the assistance of Episcopal Relief & Development in allowing our diocese to serve this tremendous need in our local communities.”