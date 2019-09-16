Episcopal church gets grant to aid S.C. food service employees impacted by Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) — Funded by an Episcopal Relief and Development grant of $25,000, the Episcopal Church in South Carolina partnered with Giving Kitchen of Atlanta to create the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund and offer financial assistance to food service workers experiencing hardship due to Hurricane Dorian in coastal South Carolina, according to a press release.
The Episcopal Diocese of Georgia, Savannah, received the same grant to serve coastal Georgia.
“While many people in South Carolina did not suffer significant property damage from Hurricane Dorian, the storm was financially devastating to hourly employees who because of the state’s mandatory evacuation were unable to work for nearly a week,” said the Rt. Rev. Gladstone B. “Skip” Adams III, bishop of The Episcopal Church in South Carolina. “We are thankful for the assistance of Episcopal Relief & Development in allowing our diocese to serve this tremendous need in our local communities.”
One-time funds are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Food service workers may apply for assistance from the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund from now through Sept. 30, 2019. To complete the application to receive funds from the Hurricane Dorian Hurricane Relief Fund application, click here.
