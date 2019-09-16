The Citadel family mourns ‘General,’ one of its Bulldog mascots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel announced Monday that one of two beloved mascots that has represented the school for six years, has died.
Gen. Robert P. Carson, also called General or G2, died Friday night at the home of his caretaker, veterinarian Dr. John Bradford, according to a release from the military school.
General was 8 years old.
Bradford, who had cared for G2 and Boo X since they were puppies, said the bulldog had not shown any signs of illness. He explained that G2 likely died from an embolism which he said is not uncommon for bulldogs, who often don’t live past the age of 10.
General was known to stand facing the corner of his backyard fence pointing his nose to the direction of the stadium early on Citadel Bulldog home football game days, she said.
“He just couldn’t wait to get there to see everybody…he just knew it was a game day,” Bradford said. “One of his other favorite things was sprawling out on ice when it was hot.”
He adored going to football games almost as much as cadets adored him, school spokesperson Kimberly Keelor said.
“General was playing not 20 minutes before he passed away with no suffering and with Boo curled up next to his side,” Bradford said.
Bradford waited until Sunday to report General’s death to campus administrators, according to a news release from the school, because he said he “just couldn’t do that” to the cadets on the same day they celebrated their big win against Georgia Tech.
General and Boo X, who became The Citadel mascots in 2013, had two litters of puppies together. It is not yet known if one of those bulldogs will eventually be asked to report to duty to replace G2.
“The Citadel’s mascots are dearly loved by cadets — they are an important part of campus life and of our culture,” Cadet Breana Broad said. “We’ll make sure to look out for Boo. We know she’ll be lonely without him.”
A member of The Citadel Class of 1977, Bradford moved onto campus several years ago with his wife and youngest son so they could all help care for the mascots.
It would take us forever to get from our house on campus to the stadium or basketball games there were so many cadets and visitors wanting to take pictures,” Bradford said. “He was a diva – he loved the attention. He knew exactly how to pose, too. General was a natural.”
The college will plan a memorial for General later in the semester, when he will be interred in The Citadel Mascot Memorial Columbarium located at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
