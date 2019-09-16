CCU researcher: Global warming could lead to longer, more intense hurricane seasons

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tracking hurricanes since 2015, a team at Coastal Carolina University said they see are starting to see a trend.
“We could start seeing it run from May through December," said Len Pietrafesa, a Burroughs and Chapin scholar at CCU.
Researchers with the university’s Hurricane Genesis Outlook program, or HUGO for short, believe an increase in global temperature could cause longer and more active hurricane seasons.
“There probably will be more of them, or the ones that will occur will be slower moving and bigger," Pietrafesa said.
Using computer-based models and new wind, rain and floodwater tracking technologies, the group works to create more concise and accurate ways to track hurricane’s paths - information vital to tracking potential impacts here in the Carolinas.
“As time has gone on, the predictions have gotten better, the warnings have gotten better, the evacuations have gotten better," said Dr. Paul Gayes, executive director of the CCU Marine and Coastal Research Center.
“We want to be able to give really good, precise information to managers, emergency managers on when to evacuate, where to evacuate and what sequence to evacuate," Pietrafesa said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.