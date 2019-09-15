Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to appear at CofC Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to make a campaign stop Sunday night at the College of Charleston.
The 2020 presidential candidate will speak at the college as part of its “Bully Pulpit” series. The event will take place in the Johnson Center Gymnasium at 30 George Street at 6 p.m. Doors open for the event at 5 p.m.
Sanders’ campaign says the senator will cancel some campaign events after the CofC visit to rest his voice. His campaign said Saturday that Sanders will return home following his appearance on Sunday at the College of Charleston’s “Bully Pulpit” series. Three campaign events and appearances by the Vermont senator in South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.
Sanders had planned to speak at a labor forum, a Monday evening speech in Galivants Ferry and at a Tuesday town hall at Coker University in Hartsville. Casca said Sanders plans to speak at a Tuesday night AFL-CIO summit in Philadelphia.
Earlier this month, he visited the Palmetto State with stops in the Grand Strand and Georgetown.
The goal of the series to encourage political participation throughout the college community and was originally created in 2008. It has become a stop for many democratic candidates for president including Pete Buttiegieg and Beto O’Rourke.
This event is free to attend and open to the public. CofC has a clear bag policy for this event: only clear bags allowed at this event.
