Horseback rider refuses to let cancer keep her from riding

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Since 2011, the Barnabas Horse Foundation has been encouraging hope and healing through fellowship, and horse therapy welcomes in riders from all walks of life.
This weekend, they welcomed in Pam Rankin, a long time rider who has battled cancer for nearly eight years, keeping her away from her life long passion of horse back riding, until now.
Pam was born in Pasadena, California, where she was literally raised in a barn by a family who bred, trained and raced horses, making them a very special part of her entire life.
However, in 2011, Pam was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In between her medical treatment, she would spend time with the horses as a way of coping with her illness.
“I love life and being around the horses and waiting for tomorrow," Pam Rankin said. “It’s the most incredible thing and I can’t imagine not having that.”
Despite her illness, she never let the cancer define her or hold her back from doing what she loved.
Now in hospice care, Pam wanted the chance to saddle up for a very special ride: One that could be her last.
“It’s just that connection and the feeling of freedom,” said Pam.
When the Barnabas Horse Foundation heard of Pam’s story, they knew exactly how to turn her dream into a reality.
“It gives my heart joy, and we want to give people that sense of joy back into their lives,” said Sue McKinney, the founder of the Barnabas Horse Foundation.
On Friday, Pam was able to escape back into her personal oasis, riding a horse and surrounded by the beauty of Mother Nature.
If you’re interested in partnering with the Barnabas Foundation for volunteering, click here.
