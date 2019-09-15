First Alert: A few showers around, cooling trend in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The humidity will continue today with a few scattered showers and storms, mainly on the beaches. As Humberto stays to our southeast, some of that moisture will edge close to the beaches this afternoon, bringing just a slight 20% chance of showers and storms to Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas. Inland locations will have an even smaller rain chance but it’s still in the forecast. Highs will range from the mid-upper 80s today with the heat index making it feel much warmer.
The only impacts we should see from Humberto will be a high rip current risk at the beaches and some larger swells. If you plan to head to the beach today or tomorrow, just take note of the rough surf. It will still be warm but the water will be rough for those who enjoy a much calmer ocean. Wave heights will be up to 6 feet at times today. It might be a better day for the pool.
Models have hinted a few showers for Monday but they are trending drier. With that being said, we will keep the rain chances out of the forecast for the start of the work week. If we were to see an isolated shower, it would be along the beaches on Monday. At this time, most of that activity should remain over the Atlantic. Highs through Tuesday look to be warm and muggy with readings in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.
You might have noticed the cooler temperatures on Wednesday in the graphic above. The reason? A cold front that looks rather dry will bring a cold shot of air to our region. The actual front will pass by late on Tuesday, bringing the cooler high temperatures for Wednesday-Saturday. We look to remain fall-like with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Check out the temperature trend! Wow!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.