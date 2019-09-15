Clemson Extendeds School Record 18 Game Win Streak in 41-6 Win Over Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. - No. 1/1 Clemson set a school record for consecutive wins in its 40-6 win over Syracuse at The Dome on Saturday night. The Tigers’ (3-0, 2-0 ACC) 18 consecutive win surpassed the mark of 17 set in 2014-15. The Tiger defense recorded eight sacks and held Syracuse (1-2, 0-1 ACC) to 187 yards of offense.
Trevor Lawrence set a new career high in passing yards in the Clemson win. Lawrence completed 22-39 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.The quarterback rushed for 42 yards and found the endzone in the second quarter for his third rushing touchdown of the season.
Amari Rodgers recorded his first two receiving touchdowns of the season, including a 87-yard touchdown from Lawrence in the third quarter. Rodgers, in his second game back from an ACL injury, finished with 121 receiving yards.
The Clemson defense held the Orange to just 51 yards in the second half. The Tigers’ registered eight sacks, with six different players recording one. The defense sacked Tommy DeVito six times in the first half, the most sacks in a half since defeating Auburn in 2017.
Clemson will be back in action on Sept. 21 against the Charlotte 49’ers at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network with a kickoff time of 7:30 pm.