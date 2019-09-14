Warrants: Man choked, raped woman in woods near Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Friday who had allegedly raped a woman in a wooded lot near Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 53-year-old Kiwa Jonathan Davis was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
According to arrest warrants, police met with the victim at Grand Strand Medical Center on Sept. 11. She told officers that the night before, she was “sexually battered” in a wooded lot near 1890 Mr. Joe White Ave.
The victim alleged that Davis choked her, held her against her will and prevented her from leaving after the sexual assault took place, warrants stated.
Police said the victim was able to positively identify the suspect.
