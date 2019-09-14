Sen. Graham comes to NMB to ‘rally the troops;’ talks offshore drilling, gun control

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A sea of red is how many described the event where nearly 400 people gathered to hear South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham speak and “rally the troops.”
“President Trump and I got off to a pretty rocky start if you remember. I was one of 16 people he beat; he reminds me of that often," a joking Graham said at the start of the evening at North Myrtle Beach’s Rioz Steakhouse, discussing his run against President Donald Trump in 2016.
The senator talked about a bill passed just this week, which aims to permanently block offshore oil and gas leasing in the Atlantic Ocean, Straits of Florida and the Pacific Ocean. That bill is now going in front of the Senate for a vote.
“Tom (Rice) and I are very open-minded to protecting the coast and making sure we don’t have seismic testing, but it won’t do much good if we’re divided,” said Graham.
Graham also touched base on where he stands when it comes to gun control and the proposed Red Flag Bill following a number of mass shootings over the past several months across the United States.
“There are some things we can do to protect the second amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. I’m against an assault rifle ban, I own an AR-15 and it’s not the gun, it’s the person with it. But these shootings have a common theme. These people had warning signs of mental instability,” Graham said.
One couple said they came hundreds of miles just to have this opportunity, noting they’ve been long-time Trump and Graham supporters since living in Buffalo, N.Y. So, they decided to move to the Grand Strand a year ago.
“Very excited, persuasive words, rallying words from our favorite U.S. senator. We came from Buffalo, N.Y. People think we came for the weather; we came for this," said the Coulters.
Graham is set to make a stop in Florence on Saturday.
