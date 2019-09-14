Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Florence woman

Royal Williams III was sentenced to life in prison Saturday. (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | September 14, 2019 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 4:23 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Florence woman back in January 2016.

Royal Daniel Williams, III was sentenced to life behind bars Saturday, according to Solicitor Ed Clements.

24-year-old Sherilyn Jear Joseph was found dead in a Florence County home in January 2016.

Williams was charged in connection with her death in March 2016.

Clements said it was a long, hard battle, but he believes justice was served.

Clements said the jury deliberated for about two hours.

The jury was selected Monday.

