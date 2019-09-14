Man charged after shooting at someone leaving ex-wife’s house, Florence police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested after a shooting that happened last weekend in the Pee Dee.
Florence police said Franklin Staley turned himself in on Thursday.
Police said they responded to a house along the 2200 block of Steeple View Drive in Florence for a harassment call.
While on the way, they were called to a shooting along Claussen Road. Police said they found out Staley followed someone from his ex-wife's house and shot at that person's car when they got out of the neighborhood.
According to investigators, the person in the car fired back and Staley left the area.
Staley is now charged with attempted murder, having a gun during a violent crime and having a gun as a felon.
