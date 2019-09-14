Conway moves forward with plans to rebuild riverfront playground

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway is moving forward with plans to rebuild their riverfront playground that was destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Earlier this month, the Conway City Council approved plans from a company called Bliss to rebuild the park.
City spokesperson Taylor Newell said it’ll cost around $270,000, which will be covered by funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We’ve finally gotten the go-ahead on FEMA funds, so we are going to be replacing the playground that is down there,” Newell said.
Newell said Bliss will design the playground to be stronger than the previous one when it comes to flooding.
“We’ve asked the company to make sure that all the equipment that’s placed there is flood-resistant,” Newell said. “So even if it floods in the future, we’ll be able to go in with a pressure washer or whatever and hose off the equipment and it’ll be good as new.”
The city is also working on building an inclusive playground that is similar to Savannah’s Playground in Myrtle Beach.
Newell said the riverfront playground will also have some similarities to the inclusive playground.
“That’s going to be a key in moving forward in all the new parks that we do,” Newell said. “We want some sort of inclusive feature for kids at all our parks to enjoy.”
Newell expects the new playground to open around Christmas 2019.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.