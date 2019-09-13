Restaurant Scorecard: Improper temperatures for sushi items at one eatery; a perfect score at another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - They claim their tuna is wicked but is it properly cooled?
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with the Wicked Tuna Rooftop Bar and Grill at 110 N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed a bucket being filled at the hand sink in the wait staff prep area. There were also no hand towels at the bar hand sink. Shellfish tags were seen without the date of the last sale, and health officials found improper cooking times and temperatures with a variety of foods, including crab cakes, grouper and ground beef patties.
Inspectors say they found improper cold holding temperatures for a variety of sushi items, spinach dip, lobster, she crab soup and many other items. They added shredded spicy crab was observed without being marked with prepped or discard dates.
Inspectors also found window cleaner stored with condiments, shrimp was observed thawing on sheet pans and squeeze bottles of various condiments were not labeled correctly. In addition, dirty knives were found stored and single-service items were not stored inverted.
Inspectors gave the Wicked Tuna Rooftop Bar and Grill a 74 out of 100.
Next up is Pizza Hut at 1610 N. Kings Highway in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors observed no paper towels at the employee hand sink. They also say they found improper cold holding temperatures with pasta, sausage, marinara, chicken, meatballs, cheese and a variety of other food.
Items in squeeze bottles on the cook line were not in original containers and weren’t labeled correctly, and the front door was not tight fitting allowing daylight to come through. Inspectors found a cooler in poor repair, and improper and missing lighting was found in a variety of places.
Inspectors gave Pizza Hut an 84 out of 100.
Our perfect score this week goes to Melt at 204 Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, standing firm at a flawless 100. Congratulations!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.