Police name suspects in deadly shooting near Florence convenience store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are looking for two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near a convenience store earlier this week.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, officers are searching for Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for murder against both men in regards to the Sept. 12 shooting on Lucas Street.
Around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Lucas Street.
Police found Tydrecus Deshawn Williams, who died from his injuries, behind 207 West Lucas Street, the Tiger Mart.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.
